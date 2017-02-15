Bombing suspect's lawyer wants shootout charges dropped

A lawyer for a man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York City wants charges related to a shootout dismissed.

NJ.com reports ( http://bit.ly/2lPSTJN ) Union County Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori, who is representing Ahmad Rahimi, filed pre-trial motions, including one to strike repetitive counts in the indictment against Rahimi.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rahimi is charged with five counts of attempted murder for the Sept. 19 gun battle in Linden, New Jersey. At the time, he was being sought for planting bombs in Manhattan, near a charity run in Seaside Park, and in a trash can in Elizabeth.

Liguori argues prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to support charges he tried to kill Linden police officers.

Rahimi is also facing a federal trial over the bomb charges.

