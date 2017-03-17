4 Boston homeless sue security firm, saying guard hurt them

Four homeless people who say they were injured by security guards at a Boston train station have sued a former guard and the company he worked for.

The Boston Globe ( http://bit.ly/2mzBZPE ) reports that the lawsuit says the plaintiffs were in North Station or the adjoining TD Garden arena when they were forcibly removed or pushed. Their lawsuit alleges negligence that caused "severe and permanent injuries" and medical expenses.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified financial compensation.

A guard was fired in December when he was captured on video allegedly assaulting a homeless man. He worked for Allied Universal, which is contracted to provide security at the arena.

Allied Universal, which has headquarters in Santa Ana, California, and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, says it does not comment on pending litigation. It has since been replaced by another security company.

