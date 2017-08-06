2 Boy Scouts killed, 1 hurt in East Texas boating accident

Authorities say two Texas Boy Scouts were killed and another critically hurt when their sailboat hit an overhead power line and apparently electrocuted the youths.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the accident happened Saturday afternoon at Lake O' The Pines near Avinger, 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Dallas.

Agency spokesman Steve Lightfoot says Sunday that Boy Scouts ages 18 and 16 died at the scene, while an 11-year-old was critically injured and hospitalized in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their names weren't immediately released.

All were from Troop 620 in Hallsville and wore personal flotation devices. Lightfoot says the catamaran was on fire, with sails up, when game wardens arrived.

Lightfoot says the preliminary investigation indicates the sailboat came in contact with the power line.