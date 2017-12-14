California cops bust multimillion-dollar weed 'fortress'

Police in Southern California have seized 35,000 marijuana plants and shut down an operation they believe was bringing in millions of dollars a month.

San Bernardino Police say eight people were detained Wednesday when police and federal agents raided the warehouse converted into a multi-level grow house. They said the once-abandoned warehouse was recently outfitted with a 12-foot fence, "fortified doors" and surveillance cameras.

Investigators raided three properties owned by the same woman and found marijuana in each location.

Lt. Mike Madden says police seized 18,000 pounds of marijuana. He says investigators are still trying to determine where the marijuana was being sold.

Police say they are investigating the owner of the properties, Stephanie Smith, but she has not been arrested or charged with a crime.