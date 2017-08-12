California cops search for man who blinded woman with bleach

SAN FRANCISCO — Aug 12, 2017, 2:36 PM ET
This July 30, 2017 image made from surveillance video, released Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 by the San Francisco Police Department, shows a man suspected of throwing bleach on a woman in the Tenderloin District and blinding her. The 53-year-old victim told police she got into an argument with the suspect outside a liquor store. He left the area, but came back and poured bleach on her. Police said she suffered eye injuries in the attack and lost her vision. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of blinding a woman with bleach last month.

The unidentified 53-year-old victim told authorities she got into an argument with the suspect outside a liquor store in the Tenderloin district on July 30.

He left after they argued but police have said he came back a short time later and poured bleach on her.

Police released surveillance images Friday showing the suspect fleeing on a red mountain bike.

Police say the woman suffered eye injuries in the attack and lost her vision.