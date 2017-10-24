California hit with 2nd day of stifling heat, wildfire risk

Interested in California Wildfires? Add California Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest California Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Extra firefighters are on duty in Southern California with the risk of wildfires way up because of a record-breaking heat wave that could bring the hottest start to the World Series ever.

Overnight temperatures from Monday to Tuesday stayed stuck in the 80s and 90s in some areas thanks to hot, gusty Santa Ana winds expected to contribute to temperatures above 100 again on Tuesday afternoon.

About 100 schools in San Diego were set to close early to keep students out of stifling classrooms.

The temperature in downtown Los Angeles on Monday set a record of 102. That was 24 degrees above normal.

It was expected to be in the mid-90s for the late Tuesday afternoon start of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.