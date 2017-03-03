Car plunges into California Aqueduct, 2 killed and 1 rescued

A woman and a child were killed, a second child was rescued and a third was missing Friday after a car plunged into the California Aqueduct in the high desert city of Hesperia.

Divers searched unsuccessfully for the missing child in darkness after the Thursday night crash and returned to the canal after sunrise.

The missing child was about 2, said Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

An older child was rescued almost immediately after the accident Thursday night. Bachman said the boy, about age 8, was found clinging to what was described as a float in the waterway.

More than 440 miles long, the California Aqueduct is an open canal that carries water from northern rivers to farms and cities to the south.

The car struck a guardrail around 6:40 p.m. before plunging into the aqueduct, which crosses under the main street in the Mojave Desert city 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Paramedics pronounced Christina Eileen Estrada, 31, dead at the scene about an hour later, the coroner's office said. Her 3-year-old son Jeremiah Robert Abbott was taken to Desert Valley Hospital and pronounced dead later in the night.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash was under investigation.