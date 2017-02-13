Cars catch fire in Disneyland parking structure, no injuries

Authorities say several cars caught fire in the main parking structure at Disneyland, but no one has been injured.

Anaheim police said Monday that everyone had been evacuated from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure.

Gray smoke could be seen pouring out of the structure as fire shortly after 5 p.m., but it was slowly starting to dissipate as firefighters worked to contain the blazes.

There was no immediate word on a cause.

Disneyland representatives referred questions to the fire department.

The Mickey & Friends Structure, with sections named for Disney characters and trams that take visitors to the entrance to the Disney Resort's two theme parks, is a familiar spot for millions of visitors.