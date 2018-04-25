The charges against Bill Cosby and the sentences they carry

A jury is deliberating the fate of Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges. The jury began its work Wednesday, about two weeks after the retrial started outside Philadelphia.

A look at the charges, and the punishment he could face if convicted:

WHAT IS COSBY ACCUSED OF?

Drugging and sexually violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Andrea Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her paralyzed and unable to fight him off as he groped one of her breasts and her genitals. His lawyers say whatever happened between Cosby and Constand was consensual and that she falsely accused him so she could file a lawsuit and extract a big civil settlement. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

WHAT IS HE CHARGED WITH?

Three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault, each covering a different aspect of the alleged crime.

Count 1 alleges Cosby didn't have consent when he penetrated Constand's genitals with his fingers.

Count 2 alleges she was unconscious or semi-conscious at the time and could not give consent.

Count 3 alleges all this happened after he gave her an intoxicant that substantially impaired her and stopped her from resisting.

HOW MUCH TIME COULD HE FACE?

Each of the three counts carries a standard sentencing range of five to 10 years in prison.

But experts say that if he is convicted, it's likely Cosby's attorneys would be able to successfully argue the charges be combined for sentencing purposes, since they cover the same encounter and conduct.

If the judge follows state sentencing guidelines, a conviction would put Cosby, 80, in prison at least until he is 85.

WHAT'S THE WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR COSBY?

Pennsylvania law allows sentencing judges to consider uncharged conduct. In Cosby's case, that could involve more than 60 other women who have accused him of assaults dating to the 1960s. Five of those accusers testified against him at the retrial. The allegations could lead to a stiffer sentence if he is convicted.

WOULD HE HAVE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER?

Yes. If he is convicted, prosecutors say Cosby would have to register as a sex offender and face an assessment to determine if he is a sexually violent predator.

WOULD COSBY BE HAULED OFF IN HANDCUFFS RIGHT AWAY?

If convicted, Cosby could remain free until sentencing unless the judge revokes his $1 million bail. Experts say that's less likely for Cosby because his fame makes him an unlikely flight risk.