No Charges Against Officer in Shooting of Memphis Man

The top prosecutor in Memphis, Tennessee, says no criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who fatally shot a man during a confrontation inside a home last year.

Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot 30-year-old Alexio Allen on March 23 in the Memphis neighborhood of Raleigh. Weirich does not name the officer, but police records show it was Officer Leon Dickson who shot Allen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the day after the shooting that police had responded to a report that a person with a weapon was having a mental health episode. The bureau said Allen was shot while struggling with a woman over a rifle.

The woman has contradicted those claims.