Charlotte Lawyer Disbarred After Admitting Sex With Clients

A Charlotte attorney has been disbarred after acknowledging he slept with several immigration clients.

Documents from the North Carolina State Bar show Christopher Greene surrendered his law license after being confronted with the results of a disciplinary investigation.

The documents were filed earlier this month in Raleigh.

Greene said he has had sex with current and former clients over the past five years and that all of them were immigration clients who were especially vulnerable. He also acknowledged sending sexual and sexually suggestive messages to his clients.

Both actions violate professional standards for attorneys.

Greene joined the state bar in 1998. He cannot ask to have his law license restored for at least five years.

Greene's attorney, Lane Williamson, said Tuesday he could not comment on the case.