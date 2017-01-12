4 Children Hit in Crosswalk on Way to School in Colorado

Four elementary school students were injured, one of them seriously, after being run over on their way to class Thursday morning in Colorado.

Police say they were hit by a car trying to make a right turn at an intersection. Witnesses told The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jnOqgZ) that the children — three siblings and a cousin — were crossing in a crosswalk with the help of a crossing guard.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says people who saw the crash rushed over to lift the car off the children. He said one of them needed to be pulled free.

All four children were taken to the hospital, and two were admitted. Their injuries weren't released, but police say they're expected to recover.

Police are evaluating the driver.