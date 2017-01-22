Classes to Resume Tuesday at School Where Students Wounded

The Ohio school district where two students were wounded in a school shooting plans to resume classes Tuesday.

The West Liberty-Salem Schools superintendent, Kraig Hissong, posted a message Sunday to the school's website saying district officials and staff will meet Monday and again Tuesday morning to prepare for the return of students. Classes will start Tuesday on a one-hour delay schedule.

Authorities said a 17-year-old shooter fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at the high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

Sixteen-year-old student Logan Cole was critically wounded, but his condition continued to be stable Sunday at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. A second student, age 17, was struck but didn't have life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with all students and families in the wake of this event and especially with the Cole family as Logan continues ... recovery from his injuries," Hissong wrote.

"I believe the true character of our staff and our community has been reflected by the actions taken in response to this incident," wrote Hissong.

The superintendent said a review of safety and security procedures will be ongoing and the district will try to learn from Friday and do "all that is reasonably possible" to prevent future incidents.

Authorities have said heroic school staffers stopped the shooter and pinned him down until police arrived.

The shooting suspect is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Monday morning.

He was initially held in a juvenile center on a charge of felonious assault. Champaign County Prosecutor Kevn Talebi said in a statement Saturday that the teen will face a number of additional charges, including attempted murder. Talebi said he also will seek to have the case moved to adult court.