Commuter Jet From Fargo Aborts Takeoff After Blowing 2 Tires

The crew of a United Express commuter jet headed to Denver from Fargo aborted takeoff after the plane blew two of its tires on the runway.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Airport spokesman Shawn Dobberstein (DOE'-bur-steen) tells KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2i9y0XS) that the plane was accelerating for takeoff when the plane's two right rear tires blew.

Dobberstein says the 50-seat Embraer 145 jet returned to the terminal and passengers were re-booked on other flights.

Airport crews searched the runway for debris, but did not find any. The cause remains under investigation.

