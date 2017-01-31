Company: Size of Iowa Diesel Pipeline Spill Overestimated

Pipeline officials say far less diesel fuel than feared spilled from a broken pipeline in north-central Iowa.

Magellan Midstream Partners officials initially estimated that nearly 139,000 gallons spilled when the pipeline broke near Hanlontown on Wednesday.

But the company told the Mason City Globe Gazette ( http://bit.ly/2jysuhZ ) Monday that it has reported a new estimate of nearly 47,000 gallons to federal authorities.

Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company reached the new estimate by calculating how much diesel had to be pumped in to get the pipeline back online.

The 12-inch pipeline returned to service Saturday.

Iowa authorities have said the diesel didn't reach any bodies of water. Contaminated snow and diesel are being hauled to a facility in Minneapolis. David Miller with the Iowa Natural Resources Department said Tuesday that the tainted soil is going to a landfill near Lake Mills, Iowa.

This story has been corrected to show that the tainted soil is being taken to a landfill near Lake Mills, Iowa, not Clear Lake, Iowa.

