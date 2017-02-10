Complaint: Hilton Paid Woman Less Than Her Son for Same Work

The state of New Jersey claims in a civil rights complaint that a Hilton hotel paid a female housekeeper less than her male counterparts — including her own son — for the same work.

The complaint against Homewood Suites in Edgewater alleges the hotel paid Rosa Lopez $8 per hour while it paid six male employees hired after her $9 to $10 per hour.

The Division on Civil Rights alleges Lopez's son was hired in March 2012, seven months after his mother was hired, and started at $9 per hour. It also alleges Lopez was fired after she complained.

The state is seeking back pay and damages for Lopez.

An attorney representing the hotel didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.