Confederate memorial park in Florida vandalized with paint

Authorities in Florida say someone splashed red paint around a Confederate memorial park.

Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said in a news release that a passer-by called 911 after seeing that paint had been tossed on and around the memorial's columns and derogatory comments were scrawled in paint. The site is on private property near Tampa on Florida's west coast.

Other Confederate memorials in the area been targeted as well.

Hillsborough County commissioners voted on July 19 to remove a different monument in the county, this one in downtown Tampa and on county property, after several heated meetings filled with public discussion.

On Wednesday, the commission is scheduled to discuss the monument again with an update on the relocation.