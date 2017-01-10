Congressman Says He'll Block DC's 'Death With Dignity' Bill

The head of the Congressional committee that oversees District of Columbia affairs says he'll block a city bill that would allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives with a doctor's help.

Media outlets report that Rep. Jason Chaffetz told reporters Monday that he fundamentally disagrees with the "Death with Dignity" bill, which Mayor Muriel Bowser signed last month. It would allow patients with six months or less to live to request lethal medication from their doctors.

The bill was sent to Congress last week for a 30-day review. Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, plans to introduce a disapproval resolution this month. To overturn the law, both the House and Senate must vote on the resolution, which would then go to the White House for a final signature.