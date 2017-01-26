Conviction Upheld for Man Who Poisoned Wife With Antifreeze

A federal appeals court in Ohio has upheld the conviction of a man serving a life sentence for killing his wife by poisoning her with antifreeze in 2009.

Cleveland.com reports ( http://bit.ly/2kusJzA ) 66-year-old Dennis Auerswald's appeal was rejected on Tuesday.

The Medina man unsuccessfully argued that his conviction should be vacated because his trial judge refused to allow testimony from his boss that would've corroborated his claims that his wife took her own life to escape their failed marriage.

Auerswald says his boss would've testified that he overheard a phone call during which he told his wife to "stop taking that stuff and call the doctor" on the day she died.

The court ruled the evidence was hearsay and wouldn't have necessarily led to Auerswald being found not guilty.

