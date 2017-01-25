Cops: 3 Arrested Drivers Owe $682,000 in Unpaid Tolls, Fees

Transit police say they've arrested three New Jersey residents who owe more than $682,000 overall in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say all three were arrested Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken. Each faces charges of theft of service and theft by unlawful taking.

Authorities say 51-year-old Manuel Aristyarias, of Paterson, owes $644,804. They say he has 9,219 known E-ZPass electronic toll payment violations.

Authorities say 47-year-old Somaya Elkaramany, of Bayonne, owes $24,522 for 383 known violations.

And they say 31-year-old Washington Cevallos-Vega, of Union City, has 176 known violations and owes $13,389.

It wasn't clear Wednesday if any of them have retained an attorney.

———

This story has been corrected to show Aristyarias lives in Paterson, not Patterson.