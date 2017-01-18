Court Orders Compromise in Drug Cases Tainted by Lab Scandal

The highest court in Massachusetts on Wednesday rejected a proposal to dismiss 24,000 drug convictions because of misconduct by a former state drug lab chemist, but ordered prosecutors to throw out cases clearly tainted by the scandal.

Massachusetts courts have been struggling since 2012 to deal with the fallout after authorities discovered Annie Dookhan tampered with evidence and falsified thousands of tests in criminal cases. Dookhan served a three-year prison term for the crimes.

Many defendants still are waiting to challenge their convictions.

The Supreme Judicial Court declined to order the wholesale dismissal of cases sought by public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. The court also rejected a recommendation from prosecutors that it take no new action.

Instead, the high court crafted a three-phase system of dealing with the cases.

First, the court ordered prosecutors to dismiss all Dookhan cases they "would not or could not reprosecute if a new trial were ordered." Second, the court said defendants whose cases aren't dismissed should get new notice that their cases were affected by Dookhan's behavior. Finally, the court ordered the state's public defender agency to assign lawyers to all poor Dookhan defendants who want to try to retract their pleas or get new trials.

The court acknowledged that the new protocol will "substantially burden" prosecutors, public defenders and the courts.

"But we also recognize that Dookhan's misconduct at the Hinton lab has substantially burdened the due process rights of many thousands of defendants whose convictions rested on her tainted drug analysis and who, even if they have served their sentences, continue to suffer the collateral consequences arising from those convictions," Chief Justice Ralph Gants wrote for the court in the 6-1 ruling.

The court said the three-phase system preserves the rights of defendants through case-by-case decisions, respects the exercise of prosecutorial discretion and maintains the fairness of the criminal justice system "in the wake of a laboratory scandal of unprecedented magnitude."

Public defenders had asked the court to order a dismissal of all cases in which Dookhan played a role in testing drugs. Prosecutors, however, argued that judges should continue to decide challenged cases one-by-one.