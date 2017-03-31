Court won't revive Confederate-themed state flag suit

A federal appeals court has blocked an African-American attorney's effort to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the Mississippi state flag. The man says he'll take the case to the Supreme Court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that it would not revive a lawsuit rejected by a lower court.

Carlos Moore filed suit in 2016, calling the flag "state-sanctioned hate speech."

Opponents say the flag is a reminder of slavery and segregation, while supporters say it represents history.

A federal district judge dismissed Moore's suit in September, saying he lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury.

Moore asked the appeals court to order the district judge to hold a trial on the lawsuit.