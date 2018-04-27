Court upholds parole revocation for Silicon Valley mogul

A California appeals court has upheld a judge's decision that a Silicon Valley internet mogul violated his probation in a domestic violence case.

A division of the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco on Thursday rejected claims by Gurbaksh Chahal that the judge made numerous errors.

An email to an attorney for Chahal was not immediately returned.

Chahal made $300 million in 2007 when he sold his digital advertising company to Yahoo.

A year later, he appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in a segment that highlighted his success and promoted him as a highly eligible bachelor.

Chahal pleaded guilty in April 2014 to misdemeanor domestic violence charges after prosecutors said surveillance footage showed him punching and kicking his girlfriend 117 times.

Prosecutors say he violated his probation by attacking a second girlfriend.