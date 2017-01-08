Cruise Ships, Passengers, Pivot in Shooting Aftermath

The Holland America Cruise line that operates many of the ships that set out from Fort Lauderdale says it's offering free counseling via a hotline on at least two of its ships.

The assistance comes in the aftermath of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport that claimed five lives. A hearing for shooting suspect Esteban Santiago is scheduled for a court appearance Monday. He has been charged with federal crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted.

At least four of the five victims were scheduled to pass through the airport and board holiday cruise ships.

Friday's shooting also injured six people and left thousands of travelers stranded.