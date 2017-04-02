DC police: Kidnapped N. Carolina girl found after slayings

Police in Washington, D.C., say they have found an 11-year-old girl who authorities believe was kidnapped after her grandparents were slain at a North Carolina home.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Sledge said the kidnapping suspect was arrested Sunday after a brief chase. Officers initially tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away and crashed into another vehicle.

Police say the girl's uncle, Curtis Atkinson, is suspected of killing his parents at their Charlotte home. The bodies were discovered after a fire was apparently set at the home.

Sledge says the girl has been taken to a hospital but appears to be OK.

This story has been corrected to show that the missing girl is 11 years old.