Foul play not apparent in deaths of 2 in Central Park waters

New York City police say the deaths of two men found in Central Park lakes don't appear to be crime-related.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce spoke Wednesday at the park's Swan Lake, where a body was found hours earlier.

Another body was found Tuesday in the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, more than 30 blocks away.

Boyce says neither had obvious signs of trauma.

He says it appears that the body found Tuesday had been there at least a month and the one found Wednesday might have been there a week or two.

The medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

The man found Wednesday was wearing pants and shoes but no shirt and was carrying ID.

Boyce says a body was last found in Central Park waters in 2015.