2 Dead, 1 Missing After Car Crashes Into South Florida Canal

Authorities say at least two people are dead and a third person is missing after a car crashed into a South Florida canal.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says the car went off the roadway and into the water in a residential area near Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning.

The release says one man was able to get out of the car and swim to safety. He told authorities that three other adults remained in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office aviation and marine units responded to search for the submerged vehicle and occupants. Crews found the car and two occupants, but they were still looking for the third Monday morning.

Officials haven't said what caused the crash or named any of the car's occupants.