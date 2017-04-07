4 dead after plane crashes while approaching Oregon airport

A plane crashed in western Oregon as high winds swept the region Friday, killing four people.

Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley said the plane plowed into a field about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Portland.

Federal aviation and transportation investigators were en route to the scene, Riley said, adding that he did not know what caused the crash, or if weather or mechanical problems might have played a part.

The plane was approaching the Eugene Airport when it crashed near the town of Harrisburg about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the airport, the Register-Guard newspaper reported.

Marty Nill, who with his brother operates a private airfield near Harrisburg, said in a phone interview that conditions were very windy and that flying conditions could have been dangerous.