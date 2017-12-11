Some of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

Five of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred since 2012, the same year that a troubled young man killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

A list of some of the deadliest mass shootings:

— Oct. 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of a hotel-casino, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500. SWAT teams with explosives then stormed his room and found he had killed himself.

— June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen opened fire at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, killing 49 people. Mateen was later killed in a shootout with police.

— April 16, 2007: Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho shot and killed 32 people and wounded 17 others in separate attacks on campus before killing himself.

— Dec. 14, 2012: In Newtown, Connecticut, an armed 20-year-old man entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 26 people, including 20 first-graders and six adult school staff members. He then killed himself.

— Nov. 5, 2017: Devin Patrick Kelley, who had been discharged from the Air Force after a conviction for domestic violence, used an AR-style firearm to shoot up a congregation at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen.

— Oct. 16, 1991: George Hennard drove his pickup truck though the front window of Luby's restaurant in Killeen, Texas, and then fatally shot 23 people, wounded 27 others and then killed himself after a shootout with police.

— July 18, 1984: James Huberty drove to a McDonald's in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, California, armed with an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and a handgun. He shot and killed 21 people, injured 19 and then was killed by a police sniper.

— Dec. 2, 2015: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, opened fire at a social services center in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding more than 20. They fled the scene but died hours later in a shootout with police.

— Aug. 20, 1986: Postal worker Patrick Sherrill shot 20 co-workers, killing 14 of them, in Edmond, Oklahoma. He then committed suicide.

— Aug. 1, 1966: Charles Whitman, a onetime Marine sharpshooter, opened fire on the University of Texas at Austin campus from its clocktower, killing 13 people and an unborn child and injuring around 30 others. Whitman also killed his mother and wife the night before. One shooting victim died a week later and medical examiners attributed a 17th death to Whitman in 2001.