Death Toll From Southeast Tornadoes, Storms Rises to 21

The death toll from a weekend outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in the Southeast has increased to at least 21.

A 77-year-old woman in southwest Georgia died from storm-related injuries Thursday night at a hospital. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told The Associated Press on Friday that Patricia Ann Gohman received head injuries after a tree fell on her home as a powerful tornado struck Sunday afternoon.

The midwinter storm outbreak sent waves of menacing weather across the region last Saturday and Sunday from Louisiana to Florida and South Carolina.

Sixteen people were killed in Georgia, including Gohman. Four people died in Mississippi and one death was reported in Florida.