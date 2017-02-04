Delaware State Police Clear Prison Uprising Crime Scene

The Delaware State Police says a prison building that was the site of an inmate uprising in which a guard died earlier this week has been turned back over to the Delaware Department of Correction.

In a statement, State Police said that at approximately 10 p.m. Friday they "cleared the crime scene" and turned Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna back over to corrections officials.

State Police said that the investigation into the uprising and 20-hour hostage standoff is expected to be "lengthy and arduous" and that detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to "collect and examine countless pieces of physical and video evidence."

The standoff at Delaware's largest prison ended early Thursday after authorities used a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers.