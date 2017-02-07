Demolisher of Home of Wetterling Killer Gives Lot to City

A real estate developer who demolished the Minnesota home of the man who killed Jacob Wettlerling in 1989 says he is giving the vacant lot to the city of Annandale.

Developer Tim Thone said Tuesday the city has agreed not to develop the quarter-acre lot for at least a decade. He stipulated that any proceeds from the sale of the land be donated to the Annandale Police Department.

In December, Thone bought Danny Heinrich's former home in Annandale, about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis, so he could destroy it. Last year, Heinrich admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old boy and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography.

Thone tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press ( http://bit.ly/2lnWOhp ) he hopes donating the land will help the Wetterling family deal with the crime.

———

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com