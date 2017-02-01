Suspect in Custody in Shooting of Contract Transit Officer

Police say a suspect in the shooting of a transit security officer in downtown Denver is in custody.

The Regional Transportation District says the contract officer, who worked for Allied Universal, was shot late Tuesday night and died on the way to the hospital. The district didn't identify the officer, but RTD's police chief, John Tarbert, said he leaves behind two children.

Police haven't released any other details about the shooting. It happened on a plaza near Union Station, a hub for local buses and trains as well as Amtrak.

A group of motorcycle officers taped a blue sign along with flowers on a pole at the scene offering their prayers as people walked by on their way to work in the morning.