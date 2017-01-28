Deputies Shoot Suspect in Deadly Suburban Seattle Car Prowl

Authorities in a Seattle suburb said Saturday deputies shot and critically wounded a man they suspect in a car prowling incident earlier in the week that left the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer dead.

The King County Sheriff's Office tracked the car prowling suspect to an apartment late Friday. Three deputies opened fire when a man and a 16-year-old boy emerged and pointed handguns at them, The Seattle Times reported (http://bit.ly/2keezlC).

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition Saturday at a Seattle hospital.

The teen was arrested early Saturday. Authorities have not said if he is also a suspect in the car prowl earlier in the week in the Seattle suburb of Samammish.

Moises Elias Radcliffe was walking his dog at Beaver Lake Park when he saw someone trying to break into his parked car, authorities said.

Radcliffe ran over and tried to stop the suspect, who jumped into a tan or gold SUV and began driving at Radcliffe.

Radcliffe then pulled a gun and fired shots at the SUV but was hit and killed by the vehicle, authorities said.

