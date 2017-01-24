Deputies: Tampa Boy, 4, Recovering After Being Shot in Chest

Sheriff's officials say a 4-year-old boy is in stable condition after a shooting at the apartment where he was staying with his mother's boyfriend.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Key Vista Apartments near the University of South Florida in Tampa. During a news conference, Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokeswoman Donna Lusczynski told reporters the boyfriend has been arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials haven't said whether the child shot himself.

Lusczynski says the boy's mother was taking her 1-year-old child to day care when the shooting happened. Her 6-year-old child was in school. She says investigators are trying to determine where the gun was stored.

She says the child underwent surgery. No further details about his injuries were given.