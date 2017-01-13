Detention Hearing for Man Accused of Shooting US Diplomat

A California man accused of shooting a U.S. diplomat in Mexico will be back in a federal courtroom.

A detention hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia, for 31-year-old Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California.

He's charged with attempted murder of a diplomat in the Jan. 6 shooting of consular officer Christopher Ashcraft in Guadalajara. Parts of the shooting were captured on surveillance video, including footage of a man taking aim and firing a shot at Ashcraft as he was exiting a parking garage.

So far, prosecutors have offered no motive for the shooting.

Zafar faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Friday's hearing will determine if Zafar remains jailed pending trial.