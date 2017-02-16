Disabled teen dies from bedsore infection, 3 charged

A Kentucky prosecutor says the mother and grandparents of a disabled teenager have been charged with manslaughter after he died from an infection caused by open bedsores.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders called the death of 18-year-old Joseph Bishop "tragic and avoidable" and said the suspects "turned a case of neglect into a homicide."

Media reported the teen's mother, Jamie Bishop, and his grandparents, Ray Martin and Sharon Martin, were arrested early this week.

Ludlow police say Bishop died after being taken to the hospital on Friday. Court documents say the teen had muscular dystrophy and had been bedridden for two years. An affidavit said the teen's bed sores were "so large that muscles and bone were exposed."

Online jail records don't show if the three have attorneys.