7 Dogs Found Shot, Killed Along Rural North Carolina Road

Authorities in North Carolina are asking for help after seven dogs were found shot and killed along a rural road outside Charlotte.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the dogs were found with broken necks Friday. Deputies say the dogs had been there for some time.

News outlets report the canines were hunting dogs and none of them had a microchip that could be used to trace them back to an owner.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a North Carolina-based rescue group, wrote on its Facebook page that it posthumously named each of the dead dogs to give them some dignity.