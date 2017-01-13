DOJ to Release Report on Chicago Police Abuses

The Justice Department plans to release a major report Friday on the Chicago Police Department after a yearlong civil rights investigation, one that is expected to find a pattern and practice of violations over many years.

Officials from the DOJ in Washington, D.C., and from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago were expected to make the report public on Friday. Based on similar reports on other cities, Chicago's is likely to run well over 100 pages.

The DOJ launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force — one of the nation's largest — in 2015 the wake of a video showing a white officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. The video prompted protests and calls for radical reforms.

An official familiar with the report has told The Associated Press the report would find Chicago police violated constitutional rights over years, but declined to offer details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has pushed through some reforms since the investigation began, including an overhaul of a police oversight body and issuing body cameras to officers on patrol. But the report is expected to call for additional, more sweeping changes.

A report typically led during President Barack Obama's administration to reform plans negotiated with cities, then enforced by judges. How President-elect Donald Trump's administration handles Chicago's case will be an early test of its commitment to reforms.

The Obama DOJ has conducted 25 such investigations of police from Miami to Cleveland and Baltimore to Seattle.