Driver blames Tesla's autopilot feature for crash into marsh

A suburban Twin Cities man is blaming the autopilot feature of his luxury electric car for a crash that sent him and four passengers into a central Minnesota marsh.

David Clark, of Eden Prairie, says he was driving his Tesla near Willmar Saturday when the car suddenly accelerated and overturned in the marsh.

The Star Tribune ( http://strib.mn/2uvbQt2 ) reports Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies arrived to find the Tesla on its roof. Clark and the four passengers suffered minor injuries.

Federal investigators reviewed a May 2016 crash near Gainesville, Florida, in which a Tesla driver using the autopilot feature was killed in a collision with a semi. Investigators concluded there was no safety defect involved in the crash.

