Driver dies in crash following pursuit with Virginia deputy

The driver of an SUV involved in a pursuit with a deputy in Virginia has died.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells local news outlets that an Isle of Wight County deputy tried to pull a Ford Explorer over shortly before 8 p.m. Monday in Smithfield. The driver stopped, but sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. A chase ensued.

Police say the suspect vehicle was speeding when it entered the westbound lanes of Route 10, crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head on. The impact caused the SUV to catch on fire.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old William McChell Chapman, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.