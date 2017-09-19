Drug dealer gets 11 years in killing of LA studio exec

A convicted drug dealer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the beating death of a Southern California movie studio executive five years ago.

John Lenzie Creech was convicted in July of voluntary manslaughter in the slaying of Gavin Smith, a 20th Century Fox distribution executive.

A jury rejected first- or second-degree murder charges.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen A. Marcus sentenced the 44-year-old Creech on Tuesday.

The prosecution said Creech killed the 57-year-old Smith because Smith was having an affair with his wife.

Creech's public defender said Creech hit Smith in self-defense after the executive attacked him.

Smith disappeared in 2012.

His remains were found in 2014 in the desert north of Los Angeles.