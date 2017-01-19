Executed Man's Lawyers Raise Concerns About Lethal Injection

Attorneys for a convicted killer executed in Virginia say they're concerned his lethal injection caused a painful death.

Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a three-drug injection. The 39-year-old was convicted of brutally killing a Richmond family in 2006.

Gray's attorneys said Thursday that officials have provided "no plausible explanation" for why the process of inserting the IV took about 30 minutes, which is longer than usual. They also questioned whether Gray was fully unconscious when the second drug was injected, noting that his head moved side to side after the so-called "pinch test."

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to messages. She told The Richmond Times-Dispatch the delay was due to difficulty in placing the IV line in a vein.