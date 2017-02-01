Fact Sheet: 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Premier

BASE PRICE: $21,240 for LT manual; $21,920 for LT automatic; $23,945.

PRICE AS TESTED: $29,465.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger, compact hatchback.

ENGINE: 1.4-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged, direct injection, inline four cylinder.

MILEAGE: 29 (city), 38 (highway).

TOP SPEED: 130 mph.

LENGTH: 175.3 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 2,917 pounds.

BUILT AT: Mexico.

OPTIONS: Sun and sound package with navigation (includes navigation system, 8-inch touch screen, Bose premium audio system) $1,995; RS package (upgraded 18-inch wheels, sport body kit, fog lamps) $995; enhanced convenience package (includes express down driver side window, automatic air conditioning, automatic dimming rearview mirror) $865; driver confidence II package (includes rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision warning) $790.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.