Fact Sheet: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

BASE PRICE: $28,595 for LX; $30,495 for Touring; $34,495 for Touring L; $37,895 for Touring L Plus; $42,495 for Limited.

PRICE AS TESTED: $48,280.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, seven-passenger minivan.

ENGINE: 3.6-liter, dual overhead cam, Pentastar, 60-degree V-6 with VVT.

MILEAGE: 18 (city), 28 (highway.

TOP SPEED: NA.

LENGTH: 203.8 inches.

WHEELBASE: 121.6 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 4,330 pounds.

BUILT AT: Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

OPTIONS: UConnect theater and sound group (includes 760-watt amplifier, 20 Harman Kardon speakers, seatback video screens, three-channel video remote control) $2,795; advanced safetytec group (includes ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning plus, automatic high beam headlights) $1,995.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $995.