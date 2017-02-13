Families fear mistreatment of inmates after prison uprising

Families of inmates at a Delaware prison where one staffer was killed during a hostage situation are expressing concerns about their safety as phone calls and visits remain restricted.

A lockdown remained in place Monday at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, where correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed and three other staffers taken hostage earlier this month.

Connie Runyon says her son was among a handful of prisoners who banded together to protect a female counselor during the uprising. She believes officials are restricting inmate communications to try to keep a lid on details about the uprising.

Meanwhile, a letter mailed late last week by one inmate suggests that some prisoners have been beaten and denied medical care.

Department of Correction officials deny that any prisoners are being mistreated.