Family gets $300K after officer tackled man, who later died

Baltimore officials have approved a $300,000 settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died after being tackled by a police officer in 2012.

Media outlets report that the Board of Estimates approved the settlement with the family of Anthony Anderson on Wednesday.

A description of the incident presented to the board states that officers stopped Anderson in a vacant lot where he failed to respond to commands, prompting Officer Todd Strohman to use a "bear hug" maneuver. Anderson died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges, finding that the officers didn't use excessive force and an independent panel agreed.

J. Wyndal Gordon, who represented Anderson's family, says Anderson was African-American. A police spokesman says he doesn't know Strohman's race.