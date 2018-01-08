Houston police: Missing journalist found, appears unharmed

A Houston sports journalist who went missing over the weekend after saying she believed she was being followed by a suspicious man was found, apparently unharmed, beneath a highway overpass and has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Monday.

Police said Courtney Roland, 29, was found near the shopping mall where she was last seen a day earlier. A passer-by who had seen news reports that Roland was missing recognized her along Interstate 610 in west Houston and reached out to authorities, police said.

Responding officers found no obvious injuries but arranged for her to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say additional information will be released later Monday.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday retweeted a plea to help find Roland with the hashtag #HelpFindCourtney.

She was seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at the Galleria mall. Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication focusing on college sports. Her website features videos of her work covering Aggies football and other teams. She has also worked as a model in the Houston area.

A message left on her phone was not immediately returned.