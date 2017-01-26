Federal Judge Who Surrendered Cases Takes Medical Leave

A federal judge in Louisiana who has been mysteriously pulled off or surrendered a string of cases over the past year is now taking medical leave, an official said Thursday.

Tony Moore, clerk of court for the Western District of Louisiana, confirmed that U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi has taken medical leave and asked the chief judge to reassign cases assigned to her.

It's unclear when Minaldi began her leave or how long it could last; Moore said he could not provide any additional information.

News of Minaldi's medical leave sheds some light on unusual happenings in her courtroom.

More than two dozen cases originally assigned to Minaldi have been reassigned to another judge since late December. Minaldi hasn't responded to several requests for comment over the past few months, including one Thursday.

An Associated Press review of court records discovered that at least 27 of Minaldi's cases were given to another judge. The one-page orders did not explain why Minaldi asked for those civil and criminal cases to be reassigned.

Judges occasionally recuse themselves from cases but typically cite a reason, such as avoiding the appearance of a conflict of interest. But it's unusual for a judge to surrender a batch of unrelated cases without explanation.

On Dec. 6, a criminal trial in Minaldi's Lake Charles courtroom was cut short without explanation before a jury could be picked to hear the case against a man charged with producing child pornography and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor. A docket entry indicates the man's trial was adjourned less than an hour after it began.

Other routine assignments for Minaldi also ended last year without any reasons publicly disclosed.

In February 2016, Minaldi was pulled off a man's fraud case following a series of mistakes in routine trial procedures. Court documents unsealed at the AP's request showed that even basic requirements — like telling jurors the burden of proof lies with prosecutors, not the defense — weren't followed.

In March 2016, Judge Drell removed Minaldi from the Justice Department's high-profile criminal cases against a south Louisiana sheriff and several subordinates. No explanation was given, though the order came four days after Minaldi abruptly adjourned a hearing to accept guilty pleas by two sheriff's deputies. The two deputies wound up pleading guilty later that same day before another judge in Lafayette, more than 70 miles away.