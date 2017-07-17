Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. — Jul 17, 2017, 3:11 AM ET
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on fooThe Associated Press
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

A Saturday storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto the unsuspecting family and friends visiting a Tonto National Forest swimming hole. The torrent carried away tree branches and other debris and left a wake of nine bodies.

Rescuers recovered the remains of five children and four adults. Their identities have not been released.

A 13-year-old boy from the same group was still missing Sunday.

Authorities planned to resume the search for the boy Monday using a helicopter as well as search dogs.

The National Weather Service estimated up to 1.5 inches of rain fell over the area in an hour.